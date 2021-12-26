First Omicron case detected in Gaza, Palestinians say

<p>A Palestinian woman is tested for COVID-19 by an Israeli medic before entering in to Israel by the Erez border crossing from the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip on December 20, 2021, as Israel allows merchants and humanitarian cases to enter the country. (
A Palestinian woman getting tested by an Israeli medic for Covid-19 at the Erez border crossing into the Gaza strip on Dec 20, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

GAZA (REUTERS) - The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday (Dec 26) that it had identified the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the Gaza Strip.

The carrier is a Gaza resident who was infected within the coastal territory, ministry official Majdi Dhair told a news conference.

Mr Dhair said this meant the variant, first identified in southern Africa last month, existed in Gaza and was now spreading among the population. The discovery poses a new challenge to the enclave's under-developed health system.

"We are ahead of difficult days. It is expected that the Omicron variant will spread fast," he told reporters.

Gaza, with a population of 2.2 million people, has registered 189,837 Covid-19 infections and 1,691 deaths.

Mr Dhair urged Gazans to get vaccinated, putting the percentage of those who had already received shots at around 40 per cent.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, three cases of the Omicron variant had been detected among Palestinians on Dec 16 and the number has since risen to 23 among the 3.1 million population, Palestinian health authorities said.

