Fire contained in vicinity of Dubai airport after drone attack; flights suspended

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Exterior of Dubai International Airport after two drones came down in the vicinity of the airport, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, on March 11.

A fire caused by a drone attack on March 16 near Dubai International Airport had been contained with no injuries reported, but flights were temporarily suspended, the Dubai authorities said.

“A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks”, the Dubai media office said on social media platform X.

Emirates airline also announced in a post on X the temporary suspension of flights to and from Dubai.

Gulf Arab states have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran on Feb 28, with targets including US diplomatic missions and military bases but also critical Gulf oil infrastructure, ports, airports, hotels and residential and office buildings.

The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Iran’s arch-foe Israel in 2020, has faced the brunt of the attacks. But all Gulf Arab states have been affected, and all have condemned Iran. REUTERS