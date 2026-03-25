Fire at Kuwait airport after drones hit fuel tank: Aviation agency

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A man fishes in the Gulf waters off Kuwait City on March 10. Drones hit a fuel tank, causing a fire at Kuwait International Airport on March 25.

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KUWAIT CITY – Drones hit a fuel tank and sparked a fire at Kuwait International Airport, the Gulf state’s civil aviation authority said on March 25 , as Iran presses on with its attacks in the nearly four-week regional war.

Citing preliminary information, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement posted online that the attack had caused only “limited” damage and no casualties.

Firefighters were working to bring the blaze under control, said agency spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi.

The Kuwait National Guard meanwhile said in a statement that its forces intercepted six drones early on March 25 , and the army said air defences were “responding to hostile missile and drone attacks”.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted four drones in the kingdom’s east.

The Kuwait airport is largely closed to commercial flights and has come under attack several times since the regional war began on Feb 28, when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran.

On March 14, the civil aviation authority said an attack with “several drones” targeted the airport and “struck its radar system”. No casualties were reported.

Drones hit fuel tanks at the airport on March 8, and an earlier attack on a passenger terminal left several people mildly wounded and caused some damage.

Major airlines have suspended flights to the Gulf, or cut back due to fuel shortages linked to the war. AFP