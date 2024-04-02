Daytime fire at Istanbul nightclub kills at least 29 people

ISTANBUL – At least 29 people were killed when a fire broke out during daytime renovation work at a nightclub in central Istanbul, the city governor’s office said on April 2.

“The number of people who lost their lives in the fire... in Gayrettepe of Besiktas district has increased to 29,” Governor Davut Gul’s office said in a statement, referring to the Istanbul neighbourhood.

Firefighters and other first responders surrounded the charred and smoking entrance to the club, which occupies two floors under a 16-storey residential building.

The fire began at past noon, the office said, and was only brought under control by firefighters hours later.

Television images showed flames and a column of thick smoke rushing from upper-storey windows.

The number of people reported killed and hurt rose throughout the afternoon in a string of statements from the governor’s office, as more victims succumbed to their injuries.

“An investigation has been opened into the fire in Gayrettepe,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on social media platform X.

Five people have been arrested at the scene in connection with the blaze, news channel NTV reported.

Mr Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul’s newly re-elected mayor, who rushed to the scene, said: “The fire is under control. Let’s hope there are no further victims.” He also offered his condolences to the relatives of the dead and injured. AFP, REUTERS