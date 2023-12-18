‘Financially solid’: Hamas revenues set to withstand war with Israel

PARIS - Hamas has been the focus of a relentless Israeli onslaught in Gaza, but with resilient and diverse finances, it is expected to have a significant war chest at its disposal as the conflict drags on.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annihilate the Palestinian Islamist movement behind the Oct 7 attack – the deadliest in the country’s history.

The gunmen killed 1,139 people – most of them civilians – according to Israel, and took an estimated 240 hostages back to Gaza, where 129 are still believed to be held.

Over the past two months, 18,800 people – mostly women and children – have been killed by Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip, according to the authorities in the Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory.

But as Israel pursues its military objective, undermining Hamas’s revenue streams will also prove a formidable task.

“Hamas is financially solid,” Ms Jessica Davis, president of the Canadian group Insight Threat Intelligence, told AFP.

“In the last decade, if not longer, they have been creating a resilient finance network,” she said, explaining the group had set up investments and sources of income in many countries without being disrupted.

These sources include “small businesses and real estate” in countries such as Turkey, Sudan and Algeria, she added.

Hamas also relies on an informal network of donations.

It has become “very good at developing and operating a very complex system of money changers”, said Mr Yitzhak Gal, an Israeli expert on the Palestinian economy, explaining the exchanges run through Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Europe and the United States.

The number of donors has not necessarily decreased since Oct 7.

“Despite its atrocities, Hamas seems to have gained support amongst certain population segments internationally as a perceived resistance vanguard,” Mr Lucas Webber, co-founder of the specialist website Militant Wire, explained.

‘Who will live and who will die’

For years, the group’s major backer has been Teheran.

Estimates put Iran’s annual contribution at between US$70 million (S$93 million) and US$100 million, through a diverse range of sources that includes payments in cryptocurrency, suitcases of cash and transfers via foreign banks and the informal “hawala” system.

According to Mr Gal, Iranian aid in the form of military equipment was smuggled in years past from Egypt via tunnels dug between Gaza and the Sinai desert, which are now blocked.