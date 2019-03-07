Fight against ISIS 'far from over', says US commander

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The battle against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group is "far from over" and the militants remain unbroken and prepared for a resurgence despite the elimination of their physical base in Syria, a top US commander said on Thursday (March 7).

"Reduction of the physical caliphate is a monumental military accomplishment - but the fight against ISIS and violent extremism is far from over and our mission remains the same," General Joseph Votel, head of the US Central Command, told Congress.

"The ISIS population being evacuated from the remaining vestiges of the caliphate largely remains unrepentant, unbroken and radicalised.

"We will need to maintain a vigilant offensive against this now widely dispersed and disaggregated organisation," he said.

(This story is developing)