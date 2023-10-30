Israel’s military forces in Gaza ‘gradually moving ahead with plan’

GAZA – Israel is “gradually moving ahead according to plan” in the Gaza Strip, chief military spokesman Daniel Hagari said during a regular press briefing on Monday.

Rear-Admiral Hagari said the forces killed dozens of Gaza militants overnight.

But he refused to confirm the location of the ground forces after images on social media appeared to show Israeli tanks advancing on a main road in Gaza.

Palestinians in the enclave earlier reported fierce air and artillery strikes.

Israel’s military said it had struck over 600 militant targets over the past few days as it continued to expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

The recent escalation in violence has entered its fourth week and Palestinian civilians in the enclave are in dire need of fuel, food and clean water.

“IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels, and attempted to attack the troops,” the military said in a statement.

Israeli air strikes hit areas near Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals, and Palestinian militants clashed with Israeli forces in a border area east of the city of Khan Younis in the south, Palestinian media said.

Medical officials in Gaza said at least 20 Palestinians had been killed and dozens wounded overnight as Israeli ground forces pushed into the coastal enclave from multiple directions.

Residents said they could hear shooting and explosions all night.

Militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their members were engaged in fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza as well as the West Bank city of Jenin.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the reports.

Israel released images of battle tanks on the west coast of the enclave.

It signalled a potential effort to surround Gaza’s main city two days after the Israeli government ordered expanded ground incursions.