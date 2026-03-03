Straitstimes.com header logo

Explosions near Iran’s state television HQ but no broadcast disruption: Statement

Video grabs taken from UGC images posted on social media on Feb 28 show a reported explosion in Tehran.

PHOTO: AFP

PHOTO: AFP

Follow our live coverage here.

TEHRAN - Iran’s state broadcaster reported two explosions near its Tehran headquarters on March 3, but said it was continuing to broadcast amid the ongoing Israeli-US strike campaign.

“Smoke from two explosions around IRIB’s premises / No disruption to IRIB’s operations,” the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) wrote on Telegram.

The Israeli army claimed overnight on March 2 to 3 that it had “struck and dismantled” the headquarters of the IRIB in the Evin district of northern Tehran, which it described as a “communications centre of the Iranian terrorist regime”.

It had previously urged residents of the district “to evacuate immediately”.

US President Donald Trump warned on March 2 that

his attack on Iran could extend longer than a month,

as the war spread with Israel bombarding Lebanon and Tehran targeting oil facilities in Gulf countries. AFP

