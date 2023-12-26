Drone downed near Egypt’s resort city of Dahab: Security sources

DUBAI – A drone was downed near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday, in the second such incident in a month, two security sources told Reuters.

The security sources could not confirm the drone’s origin.

Dahab is located on the eastern coast of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on the shores of the Gulf of Aqaba leading into the Red Sea.

Israel said in late October that Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi movement sent drones to strike its territory, after drones caused explosions that rocked two Egyptian towns on the Red Sea, Taba and Nuweiba.

Egypt’s military spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez said then that the two drones were fired from the southern Red Sea, aiming north. Yemen is at the south end of the sea and Israel at the north.

The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have escalated attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza.

After hearing an explosion coming from the sea near Dahab, an object fell into the water, causing no damage or injuries, eyewitnesses told Reuters.

Earlier in December, Egyptian air defences shot down another suspected drone near Dahab, security sources had said. REUTERS