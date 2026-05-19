Explosions heard on Iran’s Qeshm island due to disposal of enemy ammunition

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DUBAI, May 19 - Explosions were heard on Iran's Qeshm island on Tuesday due to the neutralization of unexploded enemy ammunition, the semi-official Iranian Tasnim news agency said, citing a local official.

The country's Mehr news agency had earlier reported the sound of explosions, saying the cause was unknown.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had paused a planned resumption of attacks on Iran after Tehran sent a new peace proposal to Washington, and that there was now a "very good chance" of reaching a deal limiting Iran's nuclear programme.

Reuters could not determine whether preparations had been made for strikes that would mark a renewal of the war the U.S. and Israel started on February 28. REUTERS