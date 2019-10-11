Explosion sets Iran-owned oil tanker on fire near Saudi port city

DUBAI (REUTERS) - An explosion has set an Iranian oil tanker on fire near the Saudi port city of Jeddah, Iran's Students News Agency ISNA reported on Friday (Oct 11), adding that experts believed it was a "terrorist attack".

The blast on the vessel that belongs to National Iranian Oil Company happened 60 miles (100km) from the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

The explosion has caused heavy damages and oil is spilling in the Red Sea, unnamed sources told ISNA.

"Experts believe it was a terrorist attack."