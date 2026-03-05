Straitstimes.com header logo

Explosion reported off tanker near Kuwait, crew safe, UKMTO says

A tanker at anchor off Kuwait reported seeing a large explosion on its port side and was taking on water, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The master observed a small craft leaving the area following the explosion, which occurred 30 nautical miles south-east of Kuwait’s Mubarak Al Kabeer port in the Gulf, UKMTO said.

“There is oil in the water coming from a cargo tank which could have some environmental impact, the vessel has taken on water, there are no fires reported and the crew are safe,” it said in an advisory note.

Kuwait’s interior ministry said in a later statement that the incident occurred outside the country’s territorial waters, at least 60km from Mubarak Al Kabeer port. REUTERS

