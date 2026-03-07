Straitstimes.com header logo

Explosion heard over Dubai airport amid Mid-East conflict, authorities confirm ‘minor incident’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Flightrader24 tracking website had shown planes circulating above Dubai airport in an apparent holding pattern.

Flightrader24 tracking website had shown planes circulating above Dubai airport in an apparent holding pattern.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

DUBAI – An explosion was heard over Dubai airport on March 7 followed by a cloud of smoke in the air, a witness told AFP, as Iran pressed attacks across the Gulf.

The Flightradar24 tracking website showed planes circulating above the airport in an apparent holding pattern.

Limited flights resumed from Dubai’s main airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic, on March 2 despite daily drone attacks on targets in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Media Office described “a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception” in a post on X, but also denied reports circulating about the airport in the same post.

Four staff were injured and a concourse damaged at Dubai airport on Feb 28, as war erupted following

US-Israeli strikes against Iran

.

Dubai Airports said at the time that the incident was “quickly contained”, without giving further details.

Iranian attacks have also hit Abu Dhabi airport, the upmarket Palm Jumeirah development and the Burj Al Arab luxury hotel, while drone debris caused a fire at the US consulate in Dubai on Mar 3. AFP

More on this topic
Dubai’s safe-haven status is being put to the test by Iranian strikes
Missile fire hinders Middle East rescue flights as airspace edges open
See more on

United Arab Emirates

Airports

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.