Explosion heard over Dubai airport amid Mid-East conflict, authorities confirm ‘minor incident’

Flightrader24 tracking website had shown planes circulating above Dubai airport in an apparent holding pattern.

DUBAI – An explosion was heard over Dubai airport on March 7 followed by a cloud of smoke in the air, a witness told AFP, as Iran pressed attacks across the Gulf.

Limited flights resumed from Dubai’s main airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic, on March 2 despite daily drone attacks on targets in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Media Office described “a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception” in a post on X, but also denied reports circulating about the airport in the same post.

Four staff were injured and a concourse damaged at Dubai airport on Feb 28 , as war erupted following US-Israeli strikes against Iran .

Dubai Airports said at the time that the incident was “quickly contained”, without giving further details.

Iranian attacks have also hit Abu Dhabi airport, the upmarket Palm Jumeirah development and the Burj Al Arab luxury hotel, while drone debris caused a fire at the US consulate in Dubai on Mar 3 . AFP