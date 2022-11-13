Six dead after blast rocks busy Istiklal pedestrian street in Istanbul

ISTANBUL - Six people were killed and dozens others were wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, sending people running from the fiery blast.

Ambulances rushed to the scene on the packed Istiklal Avenue, which police quickly cordoned off. The area, in the Beyoglu district of Turkey’s largest city, had been crowded as usual at the weekend with shoppers, tourists and families.

State broadcaster TRT and state-owned Anadolu agency said the cause of the blast was not yet known.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, the attack may have been carried out by a woman who was seen running away on foot after leaving a parcel on a bench moments before the explosion, according to security footage broadcast by DHA news agency.

The attack came as Turkey prepares to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in about six months.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the “heinous attack” that killed at least six people and injured more than 50 others had been caused by a bomb.

“There is suspicion of terrorism according to initial findings, including the role of a woman in this,” he said in televised remarks before flying to Indonesia to attend the summit of Group-of-20 nations.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter the explosion occurred at around 4.20pm local time (9.20pm Singapore time).

A Reuters reporter saw a helicopter overhead and several ambulances in nearby Taksim Square.

“When I heard the explosion, I was petrified, people froze, looking at each other. Then people started running away. What else can you do,” said Mr Mehmet Akus, 45, a worker in a restaurant on Istiklal.

“My relatives called me, they know I work on Istiklal. I reassured them,” he said.

The nearby Kasimpasa police station told Reuters all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

Local media said crime inspectors were on the scene and Anadolu reported that the Istanbul chief public prosecutor’s office had launched an investigation into the blast.