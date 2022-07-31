Explainer: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?

BAGHDAD (REUTERS) - A power struggle in Iraq between the influential Shi'a cleric Moqtada Sadr and Iran-backed Shi'a rivals has escalated with his supporters breaking into parliament and beginning an open-ended sit-in protest.

The tussle over who gets to form the next government has deepened a fissure in the Shi'a community that has dominated Iraqi politics since the US-led invasion that toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

What is the background to the rivalry, why has it escalated, what does this mean for Iraq and what are the risks of violence?

Who are Sadr and his rivals?

Heir to a prominent clerical dynasty, Sadr is a populist with a fiercely loyal support base and a track record of radical action, including fighting US forces after the invasion and clashing with Iraqi authorities.

He commanded a powerful militia, the Mehdi Army, in the years after the invasion, but officially disbanded it in 2008.

Its successor, the Peace Brigades, retains thousands of armed fighters.

He exercises big sway in the state, where his supporters hold many positions. He has emphasised his credentials as an Iraqi nationalist in recent years, opposing the influence of both the United States and Iran.

His Shi'a rivals form an alliance called the Coordination Framework, which includes Teheran-aligned politicians such as former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki and paramilitary groups armed and trained by Iran.

Many of these groups' ties to Teheran date to the Iran-Iraq war, when Iran supported Shi'a insurgents against Saddam.

Each side accuses the other of corruption.

Why has the standoff escalated?

Tensions have worsened since an October election last year in which Sadr's movement emerged as the biggest bloc with 74 of parliament's 329 seats and the Iran-backed factions' share slumped to 17 from a previous 48.

After failing to overturn the result in the courts, the Iran-backed factions set about stymieing Sadr's efforts to form a government that would include his Kurdish and Sunni Arab allies but exclude groups he described as corrupt or loyal to Teheran.

Despite their diminished numbers in parliament, the Iran-aligned groups managed to frustrate Sadr by denying the two-thirds quorum needed to elect a Kurdish head of state - the first step towards forming a government.