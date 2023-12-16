Experts worried Israel could flood Gaza tunnels

JERUSALEM - Israel has reportedly started to test a plan to flood Hamas’ sprawling tunnel network, but experts say it is a dangerous option that poses huge risks to Gaza’s besieged civilians.

The military is determined to destroy the tunnels after Hamas’ Oct 7 attack in southern Israel, and army chief Herzi Halevi has suggested pumping water into them is “a good idea”.

AFP takes a look at Hamas’ tunnel network and Israel’s bid to destroy it.

‘Gaza metro’

Dubbed “the Gaza metro” by the Israeli military, there were 1,300 tunnels over 500 kilometres in Gaza at the start of the war in October, according to a study from US military academy West Point.

The maze of tunnels was initially used to bypass Israel’s devastating blockade on the Gaza Strip after Hamas came to power in 2007, allowing the smuggling of people, goods and weaponry in and out of Egypt.

It extended the network after the 2014 Israel-Hamas war and uses them to emerge across Gaza to launch rocket attacks on Israel.

Since Oct 7

Since entering Gaza in October, the Israeli military has found that the tunnel network is “even more extensive and deeper than they expected,” Dr Raphael Cohen, military expert for the US-based Rand Corporation, told AFP.

The Israeli army has found more than 800 tunnel shafts, 500 of which have been destroyed, it said in December.

It claimed the shafts were in civilian areas of the densely-populated territory, including schools, mosques and playgrounds.

In November, the Israeli army sparked outcry when it stormed the Al-Shifa hospital, claiming to have found a 55-metre tunnel in its basement.

Israel shared footage which it said proved hostages had been held there, which Hamas denied.