Expats cling to Dubai’s allure despite Iran’s missiles

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Many foreign residents said they felt it was safe enough to stay – and hope for a speedy end to the war.

Follow our live coverage here.

PARIS - While tourists and non-essential diplomats scramble to leave the Gulf as Iran retaliates across the region for US and Israeli airstrikes, many expatriates in the glittering hubs of Dubai and other Gulf cities are sitting tight.

Several told AFP that, although work and leisure routines were disrupted by the frequent launches of Iranian missiles and drones, they felt it was safe enough to stay – and hope for a speedy end to the war.

“Initially, and I think that goes for everyone who is here, it has affected our day-to-day life, and it’s unsettling to everyone,” said Ms Maria Palmou, 46, a Greek lawyer who has worked in Dubai for a decade.

“There is military activity, and you can hear it,” she said, but added: “We have seen the way it has been handled by the local authorities, I think there is a sense of calm and confidence among the people living here that they are managing well.”

Ms Palmou said “normal life continues”, with people walking around the city centre’s streets, traffic on the roads and shops open.

“There are a lot of people who will go to the park, who will go to the beach,” she said.

While the frequent phone alerts were disconcerting, Ms almou said she didn’t feel there was anything to do except not go outside while they were in force.

“As things stand today, my plan is not to go back home,” said Ms Palmou. “I think everyone is hoping that this will finish soon.”

Working from home has become the rule for many as Iranian attacks target residential zones, airports and embassies, along with military sites.

For Ms Sidonie Viaud, 48, a French national working in the tech sector in Dubai with her Indian husband, remote work will continue “until further notice”.

Classes for the children are also taking place online.

“It’s more like Covid for us,” she said.

French director and producer Bruno de Champris, 62, based in Dubai since 2005, was also working from home as “all film shoots have been suspended for the moment”.

“We don’t sleep well” for fear of blasts, he said, but “despite everything, people go about their business”.

Mr De Champris also expressed confidence in the local authorities.

“Even if zero risk doesn’t exist, I know the Emirati forces are doing a phenomenal job of protection,” he said.

Mr De Champris said he doesn’t plan to return to France in the near future, although his wife temporarily returned to Paris for family reasons.

Social life on hold

Mr Asad, a US national living in the Qatari capital Doha with his Pakistani wife and 18-month-old daughter, said the US Embassy has offered to help them leave.

But “we are planning to stay” unless civilians are targeted, and if power and water supplies are affected and food becomes scarce, he said.

“My wife and I both work remotely. I work for a US-based company and my wife works for a local university, so work continues as usual,” said Mr Asad, 40.

“Our social life is on hold till the end of hostilities. We live and mostly remain within our compound, with brief trips out for groceries.”

Frenchman Nicolas Thioulouse, 47, arrived in Saudi Arabia only a few months ago with his Australian wife and their two children after receiving “an offer you can’t refuse”“ in real estate development.

Mr Thioulouse said he has seen “quite a few people” leave his neighbourhood “in recent days”, mainly for Europe.

He remains philosophical about the risks.

“We have more chance of dying in a car crash in Sydney than from a missile in Riyadh.”

For Ms Lorraine Soulier, 43, who manages a chain of luxury real estate agencies in Dubai, living in the region “is like living in France with the risk of a terrorist attack or burglary”.

The likelihood of that scenario “was higher than having a missile land in my backyard in Dubai”. AFP