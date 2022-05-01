Executions, detentions hang over Saudi legal reforms

NICOSIA (AFP) - Saudi Arabia is pushing to revamp its harsh justice system, but the reforms are overshadowed by executions and tough treatment of dissidents, raising questions about how much will change.

The kingdom is known for its strict interpretation of Islamic syariah law, which forms the basis of its judicial system.

But in recent months, it has moved ahead with reforms that analysts say could make its courts function more like others in the Middle East.

That effort hinges on a series of new laws for sensitive issues like women's divorce rights and judges' power to determine criminal sentences.

Announced last year by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the measures, including the first written penal code, appear to align with Saudi Arabia's goal of opening up to the world and softening its extremist image.

Even critics concede the changes could make Saudi courts more predictable, in some cases.

But there is no expectation that restrictions on free speech will ease, or that the legal system will treat more favourably perceived opponents of the government.

And despite the reforms, authorities have simultaneously provided reminders of what gave Saudi Arabia its ruthless reputation in the first place, notably the mass execution of 81 men in a single day in March for offences related to "terrorism".

'Notorious' system

Two new laws have already been approved by the Saudi Cabinet. One governs the admissibility of evidence, previously at the judges' discretion.

The second, a family law, is to take effect in June.

In a traditionally male-dominated system, it expands the rights of divorced women to alimony and custody of their children.

Announcing the new law in March, Prince Mohammed said it represented "a major qualitative leap" for women's rights and "family stability".

The reforms seem partly to cater to foreign firms whose investment the kingdom is courting, said Mr Adel al-Saeed, vice-president of the European Saudi Organisation for Human Rights.

"The owners of capital are afraid of investing in this country, which is notorious in the legal aspect, so these laws are intended to change the image," he said.