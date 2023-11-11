Evacuations from Gaza to Egypt suspended on Friday -sources

A satellite image shows a closer view of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, November 7, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

CAIRO - Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign passport holders and for Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment were suspended on Friday, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.

The Palestinian official and an Egyptian medical source said the suspension was due to problems bringing medical evacuees to the Rafah border crossing from inside Gaza.

Limited evacuations from Gaza to Egypt began on Nov. 1 and were paused twice in the past week due to bombardments that aid staff said hit or targeted medical convoys. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top