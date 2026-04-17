EU’s Von der Leyen welcomes the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BRUSSELS, April 16 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed on Thursday a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, and reiterated that Europe would continue to call for the respect of Lebanon's territorial integrity.

"I welcome the announced 10 day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, mediated by President Trump. This is a relief, as this conflict has already claimed far too many lives," wrote von der Leyen on X.

"Europe will continue to call for the full respect of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. And we will keep supporting the Lebanese people through substantial humanitarian aid," she added.

The ceasefire announcement was also welcomed by the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.

"A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will provide urgently the cessation of hostilities, the needed relief for civilians who have suffered a lot over the last few weeks. We hope that both parties also confirm this ceasefire. A ceasefire must be now used to step back from the violence and also create space for negotiations for a more lasting peace," said Kallas, speaking while on a trip to Morocco. REUTERS