Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The wreckage of a bus in Tehran's Sadeghieh Square on Jan 15.

- The European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Jan 16 advised airlines to avoid Iran’s airspace, after threats of US attacks that have put the Islamic Republic on guard.

“Given the ongoing situation and the potential for US military action, which has placed Iranian air defence forces on a heightened state of alert, there is currently an increased likelihood of misidentification,” the regulator said.

“The presence and possible use of a wide range of weapons and air-defence systems, combined with unpredictable state responses and the potential activation of SAM (surface-to-air) systems, creates a high risk to civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels.”



Iran had closed its airspace on Jan 14 before reopening it hours later.

Protests linked to the cost of living broke out in Iran on Dec 28, 2025, spiralling into one of the largest protest movements against the clerical leadership since the Islamic Republic was founded in 1979.

At least 3,428 protesters have been killed, according to the latest toll from the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights, which described this as “an absolute minimum”, and reported more than 10,000 arrests.

Until Jan 14, the US had threatened military action if Iran did not abandon plans to execute arrested protesters.

But after warnings from its Gulf allies of regional repercussions, Washington has since stepped back, although on Jan 15, it repeated that “all options remain on the table”.

US President Donald Trump on Jan 15 thanked the Iranian government for cancelling “all scheduled hangings” after threatening Tehran with “serious consequences” if the crackdown continued. AFP