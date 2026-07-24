EU sanctions Iranian judges, leading cyber group figure

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FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, July 24 - The European Union sanctioned five Iranian judges over alleged human rights violations, as well as a leading figure in a cyber group accused of helping the regime suppress information, the EU Council said on Friday.

The Council said it had sanctioned Nima Salehi, the Iranian founder of the Ashiyane cyber group, which it said cooperates closely with the EU-listed Cyber Police (FATA) and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The statement did not specify the names of the sanctioned judges.

"As Tehran intensifies its domestic crackdown, the EU will continue to hold those responsible to account," EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said in a statement on social media platform X.

The European Union has so far sanctioned 269 individuals and 53 related entities. REUTERS