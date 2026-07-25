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EU grants US request to delay release of satellite images over Gulf

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A satellite image showing Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, which was targeted by Iran during the course of the US-Iran war.

A satellite image showing Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, which was targeted by Iran during the course of the US-Iran war.

PHOTO: PLANET LABS/NYTIMES

  • The EU agreed to a US request to delay the release of Copernicus satellite images over the Gulf by 24 hours to prevent misuse.
  • The delay covers data from Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 satellites amid renewed US attacks on Iran and regional tensions.
  • The EU Council stated the move aims to protect the interests of the EU, its members, and allies in the Gulf conflict zone.

AI generated

PARIS - The European Union has agreed to a US request to delay broadcasting its Copernicus satellite images over the Gulf by 24 hours, according to a decision published in its official journal.

The agreement comes as the United States has resumed its attacks on Iran since July 7, throwing the region back into chaos as Tehran and Washington battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz.

US officials made the request for the delay on satellite to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on May 26.

It covered data from the Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 satellites over the Gulf.

In a decision dated July 13, the EU Council ruled that it was “necessary” to do so, to ensure the images “are not used by any third State or non-State actor in such a way as to present a threat to the interests of the Union and its Member States in the region or to those of their allies”.

The zone covered by this decision is the Gulf region, where strikes are occurring and where the United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iran. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.