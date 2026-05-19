EU extends sanctions on former Assad regime for one year, delists Syrian ministries

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May 18 - The European Union on Monday renewed sanctions targeting individuals and entities linked to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government for another year, while removing seven entities - including Syria’s defence and interior ministries - from its blacklist as part of a broader easing of measures on Damascus.

The sanctions were extended until June 1, 2027, following the bloc’s annual review of its Syria sanctions regime, the European Council said in a statement.

Those listed remain subject to asset freezes and travel bans, while EU citizens and companies are barred from making funds available to them.

The EU said the delisting of the seven entities was intended to support “the strengthening of the EU’s engagement with Syria” following the fall of Assad in late 2024 and the installation of a new government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

In a statement, Syria’s foreign ministry said the removal of sanctions on the seven entities would support the country's recovery and reconstruction efforts, strengthen state institutions and help reinforce stability.

It also welcomed the renewal of sanctions targeting figures linked to the former Assad government accused of involvement in violations against Syrians.

The EU lifted all economic sanctions on Syria in May 2025 while keeping in place measures targeting members of the former Assad administration and sanctions imposed on security grounds.

The bloc said networks tied to the former government still retained influence and could undermine Syria’s political transition and reconciliation efforts.

Earlier this month, the EU also restored the full application of its cooperation agreement with Syria, saying the conditions that led to its suspension during Assad’s crackdown on protesters in 2011 were no longer present. REUTERS