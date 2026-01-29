EU designates Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation in policy shift

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BRUSSELS - European Union foreign ministers on Jan 29 agreed to include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the bloc’s list of terrorist organisations, putting the powerful guards in a category similar to that of Islamic State and Al-Qaeda and marking a symbolic shift in Europe’s approach to Iran’s leadership.

“Repression cannot go unanswered,” European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on social media platform X.

“Any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise,” she added.

Set up after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the Shi’ite clerical ruling system, the IRGC has great sway in the country, controlling swathes of the economy and armed forces. The guards were also put in charge of Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

While some EU member states have previously pushed for the IRGC to be added to the EU’s terrorist list, others have been more cautious, fearing that it could hinder communication with Iran’s government and endanger European citizens inside the country.

But a brutal crackdown on a nationwide protest movement earlier this month, killing thousands of people, increased momentum for the move.

“It’s important that we send this signal that the bloodshed that we’ve seen, the bestiality of the violence that’s been used against protesters, cannot be tolerated,” Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said on the morning of Jan 29.

A 2019 photo showing members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps taking part in a military parade in Tehran. PHOTO: AFP

France and Italy, which were previously reluctant to list the IRGC, lent their backing this week.

Despite concerns from some capitals that a decision to label the IRGC a terrorist organisation could lead to a complete breakdown in ties with Iran, Ms Kallas told reporters on the morning of Jan 29 that “the estimate is that still the diplomatic channels will remain open, even after the listing of the Revolutionary Guards”.

The EU also adopted sanctions on Jan 29 targeting 15 individuals and six entities “responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran”, the Council of the European Union said in a statement.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Prosecutor-General Mohammad Movahedi Azad, a number of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders and some senior law enforcement officials were among those sanctioned, the statement said.

Entities sanctioned on Jan 29 include the Iranian Audio-Visual Media Regulatory Authority and several software companies which the EU said were “involved in censoring activities, trolling campaigns on social media, spreading disinformation and misinformation online, or contributed to the widespread disruption of access to the internet by developing surveillance and repression tools”.

The EU also sanctioned four individuals and six entities connected to Iran’s drone and missile programme and “decided to extend the prohibition on the export, sale, transfer or supply from the EU to Iran to include further components and technologies used in the development and production of UAVs and missiles,” the Council said. REUTERS