EU 'appalled' by new protester executions in Iran

BRUSSELS - The European Union said on Saturday it was “appalled” after Iran executed two men for killing a paramilitary force member during protests sparked by a young woman’s death in custody.

British foreign minister James Cleverly described the executions as “abhorrent”.

“The EU is appalled by the execution of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, arrested and sentenced to death in connection with the ongoing protests in Iran,” a spokesman for EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“This is yet another sign of the Iranian authorities’ violent repression of civilian demonstrations,” he said.

“The European Union calls once again on the Iranian authorities to immediately end the strongly condemnable practice of imposing and carrying out death sentences against protesters.”

Iran hanged the two men for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests that started after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini last September.

It brings to four the number of people executed in Iran over the nationwide protests, which have escalated since mid-September into calls for an end to Iran’s clerical regime.

Two men were put to death in December, sparking global outrage and new Western sanctions against Teheran.

Later on Saturday, France’s foreign ministry called the executions “revolting”, saying that “the execution of demonstrators cannot stand as an answer to the Iranian people’s legitimate aspirations for freedom”.

In a statement sent to AFP, the ministry said the executions “add to the many other serious and unacceptable violations of fundamental rights and freedoms committed by the Iranian authorities”.