Erdogan says Turkey working to extend Iran ceasefire, continue talks

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of male and female dormitories at Bogazici University, in Istanbul, Turkey, February 13, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA, April 15 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara was working to extend a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, ease tensions, and ensure the continuation of talks, and added Turkey was hopeful of negotiations despite stumbling blocks.

Turkey, a neighbour of Iran, has been in close touch with the U.S., Iran, and mediator Pakistan. It has repeatedly called for an end to the war that it says is unjustified.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament, Erdogan said Israel's attacks in Lebanon were harming hopes for peace, and added the window of opportunity created by the ceasefire must be seized.

"Statements by the sides show that, while the negotiation table has not been toppled, they have reached a road bump on the nuclear issue," he said, adding tensions were also flaring again over the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are conveying the necessary suggestions and carrying out initiatives to ease tensions, extend the ceasefire, and maintain talks. There can be no negotiating with clenched fists," Erdogan added.

U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Iran could soon resume and end in a deal, after weekend negotiations in Pakistan ended with no breakthrough, while telling the world to watch out for an "amazing two days".

A Turkish diplomatic source has said foreign ministers from Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt will meet on the margins of a diplomacy forum in the southern Turkish province of Antalya at the weekend. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also due to attend.

"There may be difficulties and complicated issues that will take a long time to solve, but when the focus is on the benefits of peace, and action is taken with a long-term perspective, the majority of these can be resolved," Erdogan said. REUTERS