Erdogan rivals’ time to shine turns into leadership crisis ahead of Turkey elections

ANKARA – Turkey’s opposition is in crisis over a failure to agree on a joint candidate to contest President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It is hampering a rare chance to unseat the country’s longest-serving leader at elections in less than three months.

Leaders of the six–party opposition met on Thursday to break the impasse after months of internal conflict that prevented them from agreeing on a name.

Main opposition party CHP’s leader, Mr Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put himself forward again.

But he failed to get the backing of the second-largest member of the bloc, IYI Party, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Ms Meral Aksener, head of IYI, will either go with the rest of the bloc or announce a separate candidate.

It is a decision she will make by Monday after meetings with the party’s top brass, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share the sensitive information.

Thursday’s meeting marked the 12th time opposition leaders came together.

But their failure to agree on who should run has exposed them to frequent attacks from Mr Erdogan.

The Turkish President accused them of being disorganised, telling the electorate that they remain too divided on important issues to run the country.

A day before the opposition’s last summit, Mr Erdogan called for presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.

The announcement quashed speculation the vote would be postponed following two deadly earthquakes.