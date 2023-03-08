Erdogan rival vows to ‘end madness’ at Turkey‘s election in May

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s newly anointed rival in May elections pledged on Tuesday to “end this madness” and turn Turkey into a peaceful nation in which its various communities get along.

Mr Kemal Kilicdaroglu emerged victorious on Monday from a bruising leadership battle between the heads of six parties united in the single goal of ending Mr Erdogan’s two-decade domination of his nation of 86 million people.

The bookish 74-year-old leader of the secular CHP party offers a study of contrasts to Mr Erdogan – a bombastic speaker and pious Muslim whose catchy charisma is offset by worries about his commitment to human rights.

Mr Erdogan had spent months ridiculing opposition leaders for repeatedly trying and failing to settle their rivalries and forge a common front at the ballot box.

Mr Kilicdaroglu put an end to that on Monday by walking out on stage before celebrating supporters and raising the hands of some of Turkey’s most popular politicians that he hopes will put him over the top in the very close race.

‘Very hopeful’

These include the opposition mayors of Istanbul and Ankara – two leaders that polls show stand an even better chance of defeating Mr Erdogan.

Mr Kilicdaroglu also secured the crucial backing of a staunchly nationalist party that can eat away at Mr Erdogan’s more traditional base of support.

Turkey’s bond prices shot up on hopes that this new team is strong enough to beat Mr Erdogan and then follow through on pledges to put the crisis-stricken country on a more predictable and market-friendly course.

“Today, we are very close to overthrowing the throne of the oppressors,” Mr Kilicdaroglu told his party faithful, in his final parliamentary address.

“Together, we will end this madness,” he added. “I am hopeful, my friends. I am very hopeful.”

The upcoming election is widely seen as Turkey’s most consequential since its birth as a post-Ottoman republic 100 years ago.

Earthquake damage

Mr Erdogan has shaped Turkish society in his image while turning the Nato member into a regional power that has engaged in wars across the restive region and is battling a Kurdish insurgency across its southern flank.

He also prides himself on having never been defeated at the polls.

The upcoming vote is turning into his toughest election test yet.