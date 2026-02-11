Prosecutor who led opposition crackdown named as new Turkish justice minister

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A supporter of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) holds a poster with a picture of jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey, on Nov 12, 2025.

– Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed as his new Justice Minister Akin Gurlek, the Istanbul chief prosecutor behind the unprecedented crackdown on the main opposition party , drawing fierce criticism and defiance from the party on Feb 11 .

Since his appointment as chief prosecutor in 2024, Mr Gurlek has overseen a wave of arrests and indictments targeting the Republican People’s Party (CHP), including investigations into the Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, Mr Erdogan’s main political rival who has been jailed since his arrest in March 2025 .

In a 4,000-page indictment in November 2025, Mr Gurlek demanded a prison sentence of more than 2,000 years for Imamoglu for allegedly leading a vast corruption network, sparking Turkey’s largest street protests in a decade.

The first hearing in that case, accusing hundreds of defendants linked to the Istanbul municipality of corruption and bribery, will be held in March .

First Cabinet shuffle since 2023 vote

In the first Cabinet shuffle since mid-2023 elections, Mr Gurlek replaced Mr Yilmaz Tunc, who was first elected as an MP in 2007.

The Official Gazette announcement also said Mr Erdogan had appointed Erzurum provincial governor Mustafa Ciftci as Interior Minister, replacing Mr Ali Yerlikaya, who was the Istanbul governor before his appointment as minister.

No reason was given for the shuffle.

Hundreds of party members and elected officials have been detained in Mr Gurlek’s crackdown, which has been criticised as anti-democratic and politicised by opposition parties, right groups and some foreign leaders – claims the government denies, saying the judiciary is independent.

CHP leader Ozgur Ozel said Mr Gurlek’s Cabinet appointment continued a “judicial coup attempt” while he was prosecutor and amounted to the latest step in a major attack on his party.

“We will not surrender... They cannot stop our march to power,” Mr Ozel told reporters at a memorial ceremony for a former party leader, adding that there was no fair political competition left. REUTERS