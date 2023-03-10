Erdogan calls Turkish elections for May 14, three months after quake disaster

ANKARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday officially set parliamentary and presidential elections for May 14.

They will be held a month earlier than planned and would come just three months after earthquakes that left millions homeless across southern Turkey.

“Our nation will go to the polls to elect its president and parliamentarians on May 14,” Mr Erdogan said in a televised speech after signing off the decision, little more than a month after the quakes killed almost 50,000 people in Turkey.

Mr Erdogan said the elections had been brought forward because the planned date of June 18 coincided with university exams, summer holidays and travel to the Hajj pilgrimage.

The vote will be Mr Erdogan’s biggest test in his 20 years in power.

It would decide not only who leads Turkey, but how it is governed, where its economy is headed and what role it may play in easing conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

On Monday, the six-party main opposition alliance named Mr Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), as its candidate to challenge Mr Erdogan for the presidency.

Mr Erdogan said his campaign would focus on recovery after the earthquakes and would not use any music.

All parliamentary candidates from his AK Party will have to make a “generous” donation to the earthquake fund of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, he said.

A decree published in the Official Gazette said survivors of the earthquakes would retain their voting rights if they had moved, meaning they will be able to vote in the cities where they currently reside.

Mr Erdogan said more than 47,000 people had died in Turkey due to the earthquakes.

It brings the overall toll, including those killed in Syria, to more than 53,000.