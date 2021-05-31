End of Netanyahu era on the cards as opponents seek to cement Israel coalition

JERUSALEM • Israel was gripped by political drama yesterday over the possibly imminent end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record run as the country's leader.

After four inconclusive parliamentary elections in two years, a 28-day mandate for opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a new government runs out on Wednesday, and media reports said he was close to putting together a coalition that would end Mr Netanyahu's 12-year stretch as prime minister.

Mr Lapid's chances of success rest largely with far-right politician Naftali Bennett, a kingmaker whose Yamina party has six key seats in Parliament.

Mr Bennett, 49, was widely expected to announce whether he would team up with Mr Lapid, who leads the Yesh Atid party. But first, Mr Bennett would have to rally his own party's legislators behind joining what Mr Netanyahu's opponents have described as a government of change comprising factions from the left, centre and right.

Still short of a parliamentary majority after a March 23 election that ended in stalemate, such a diverse grouping could be fragile, and would require outside backing by Arab Members of Parliament whose political views differ sharply from Yamina's.

Mr Bennett has maintained public silence in recent days, with Likud party chief Netanyahu fuelling speculation that his own tenure was about to end in a tweet and video last Friday.

"Real alert," he wrote, warning that a dangerous left-wing administration was on the cards.

Yamina announced late on Saturday that Mr Bennett would meet and update its legislators yesterday, after reports he had agreed to a deal in which he would serve as prime minister before handing over to the centrist Mr Lapid.

A former defence minister, Mr Bennett has reversed course before over ousting Mr Netanyahu, 71, a right-wing leader in power consecutively since 2009 and now on trial on corruption charges that he denies.

With an agreement with Mr Lapid widely reported to have been finalised just before fighting erupted on May 10 between Israel and Gaza militants, Mr Bennett said during the hostilities he was abandoning efforts to form a coalition with the centre and left.

But a ceasefire is holding, a recent wave of street violence in Israel between Arabs and Jews has ebbed, and a Lapid-Bennett partnership could be back on course.

Israeli political commentators, however, were taking nothing for granted. "The anti-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government of change is still not an accomplished fact," political columnist Yossi Verter wrote in the left-wing Haaretz newspaper yesterday.

If Mr Lapid, 57, fails to announce a government by Wednesday, a fifth Israeli election since April 2019 - a prospect Mr Bennett has said he wants to avoid - is likely.

REUTERS