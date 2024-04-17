Emirates suspends check-in for passengers in Dubai after record rains

DUBAI - Emirates Airline on April 17 suspended check-in for passengers departing until midnight after record rains caused significant damage across the United Arab Emirates.

The Dubai-based carrier said passengers arriving to Dubai and already in transit would continue to be processed but warned that delays to departures and arrivals should be expected.

Dubai International, the hub for Emirates Airline, separately said that it was experiencing significant disruptions with flights delayed or diverted due to the heavy rains.

The airport, which is the world’s busiest for international flights and a major transit hub, in a post on social media advised passengers in Dubai not to come to the airport.

“We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions,” it wrote on X.

The airport briefly suspended operations on April 16 as the rains caused flooding across Dubai and elsewhere in the UAE.

Local media reported that an elderly Emirati man in his 70s died on April 16 morning when his vehicle was caught in flash floods in the Ras Al Khaimah emirate, in the country’s north.