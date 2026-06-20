Elite Iran university expels students over alleged protest roles: Local media

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The Disciplinary Committee of Sharif University of Technology expelled six students for their alleged roles in a February unrest.

TEHRAN - Iran’s top engineering university has expelled six students over their alleged involvement in anti-government protests earlier this year, local media reported.

What began in December 2025 as cost-of-living protests escalated into anti-establishment demonstrations across the country that peaked in January, though smaller rallies continued on campuses in the weeks that followed.

“The Disciplinary Committee of Sharif University of Technology, in separate preliminary rulings, expelled six students for their alleged roles in the unrest of February,” Fars news agency reported.

According to Fars, the students were accused of leading illegal gatherings, using insulting language, engaging in activities against the Islamic Republic and committing other disciplinary violations.

It was not clear whether the students also face charges before Iran’s criminal or revolutionary courts.

The agency said they had been accused of displaying and promoting the Lion and Sun emblem, which appeared on Iran’s flag before the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled US-backed leader Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi.

The symbol is widely used by opponents of the Islamic republic, including supporters of exiled prince Reza Pahlavi.

The anti-government protests in January were met with what foreign rights groups describe as a crackdown that killed thousands, but Iranian authorities have blamed the violence on “terrorists” working for the United States and Israel. AFP