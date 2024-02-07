Egypt receives Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal, working to reach final formula

CAIRO - Egyptian officials said on Tuesday they have received Hamas' response to a framework ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip, a statement from Egypt's State Information Service said.

"We will discuss all the details of the proposed framework with the concerned parties to reach an agreement on the final formula as soon as possible," Diaa Rashwan, head of the State Information Service, was quoted as saying.

Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Hamas' response showed flexibility, asking for a specific timeline for the ceasefire to end after the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday in early April.

"Egypt will continue to exert its utmost efforts in order to reach a ceasefire agreement in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip soon," Rashwan said. REUTERS

