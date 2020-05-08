Earthquake jolts Iran capital, sparking panic

TEHERAN (AFP) - An earthquake jolted Tehran shortly early on Friday (May 8), causing panicked residents to flee buildings for the safety of the streets, AFP journalists reported.

The quake struck the Iranian capital at around 00.45am (4.15am Singapore time) and lasted several seconds, the AFP journalists reported.

The website of the Teheran University Seismological Centre was inaccessible.

However, according to the Twitter account of the EMSC earthquake monitoring service, it was 4.8 magnitude and its epicentre was 55km east of the capital.

Residents exited buildings and took to the streets in accordance with safety measures.

As of around 1.30am, state media had not reported any casualties or damage.

People are coming out into the streets after a 5.1 richter earthquake just hit near Tehran. Aftershocks are possible. An official in #Iran’s National Crisis Org has told people to maintain social distancing as they get out of their homes. pic.twitter.com/5E0oYc9MfJ — Sina Toossi (@SinaToossi) May 7, 2020