Dubai says first flying taxi station completed

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Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Hamdam Mohammed visiting Dubai's "first purpose-built electric vertical take-off and landing Air Taxi Station".

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– Dubai has completed its first flying taxi station, with commercial operations expected to begin by the end of 2026 , the authorities in the Gulf emirate announced on April 16 .

Dubai Crown Prince of Dubai and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed , visited Dubai’s “first purpose-built electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) Air Taxi Station”, the Emirate’s media office said in a statement.

The facility, described by the Emirate’s authorities as the “first of its kind in the world”, includes four floors with a total area of 3,100 sq m, a two-level car park, two Air Taxi take-off and landing pads and dedicated charging infrastructure.

The station, located near the city’s international airport, will serve as “the main hub for Air Taxi operations” and be able to accommodate up to 170,000 passengers a year, the statement said.

Three more flying taxi stations are planned.

The flights will be operated by Joby Aviation, based in California, which will have exclusive rights for six years.

“The launch of the Air Taxi infrastructure marks an important step in adopting new, sustainable modes of transport and strengthening Dubai’s readiness for the decades ahead,” said Sheikh Hamdan in the statement.

The UAE’s most populous city has established itself as the region’s business and tourism hub.

But it has suffered in recent weeks from attacks launched by Iran against its Gulf neighbours in retaliation for a US-Israeli offensive.

A two-week ceasefire has since come into effect. AFP



