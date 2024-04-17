Dubai International Airport says bad weather causing significant disruption

DUBAI - Dubai International Airport said on April 17 it was experiencing significant disruption due to bad weather and was working to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

Flights have been delayed or diverted and impacted by displaced crew, the airport said in a statement, adding that recovery would take some time.

Dubai’s Emirates airline said it was suspending check-in for passengers departing the airport from 8am local time (12pm Singapore time) on April 17 until midnight due to operational challenges caused by the bad weather and road conditions.

Dubai International was temporarily diverting arriving flights on April 16 evening because of a storm, and operations were suspended for 25 minutes earlier in the day.

At least two flights slated to depart Singapore’s Changi Airport for Dubai on April 17 have been delayed.

According to Changi Airport’s website, Singapore Airlines flight SQ494, which was scheduled to depart at 3.10pm, has been delayed to 5.10pm.

Emirates Airlines also delayed its flight EK355 which was scheduled to depart Changi Airport at 9pm on April 17. The new departure time for the flight is not stated on the website.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Emirates Airlines said that their flights from Singapore to Dubai on April 16, as well as one early morning flight on April 17, experienced “slight delays” due to the bad weather, but they landed in Dubai safely after.

Earlier on April 17, its flight EK353 - which was scheduled to depart at 12.50am - departed almost four hours later at 4.30am, according to the website.

On Dubai International Airport’s website, the flight landed in Dubai at 9.23am, more than five hours past its scheduled arrival time of 4.15am.

The Dubai-based carrier on April 17 suspended check-in for passengers departing Dubai International Airport until midnight (4am Singapore time the following day) after record rains caused significant damage across the United Arab Emirates.

It had also said passengers arriving in Dubai and already in transit would continue to be processed but warned that delays to departures and arrivals should be expected. Customers are advised to check the latest flight schedules on their website.

“Emirates and Dubai International Airport are working relentlessly with partners to restore normal operations. Affected customers can call their booking agents or Emirates contact centre for rebooking,” it said. REUTERS