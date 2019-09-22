Dubai airport halts flights on suspected drone activity

In a photo from Feb 15, 2019, an Emirates Airline plane lands at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
In a photo from Feb 15, 2019, an Emirates Airline plane lands at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
17 min ago

DUBAI (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Dubai's main airport closed on Sunday (Sept 22) for 15 minutes on suspected drone activity, Emirates airline said.

At least two flights were diverted to nearby airports in the United Arab Emirates after Dubai International's closure, the airline said.

“Flight arrivals were briefly disrupted at Dubai International (DXB) from 12:36 hrs to 12:51 hours UAE local time this afternoon due to suspected drone activity resulting in the diversion of two flights,” a spokesman for the airport said. 

(This story is developing.) 

Topics: 

Branded Content