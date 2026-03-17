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Drones, rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad, security sources say

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Smoke and fire rise during reported drone and rocket strikes at the U.S. embassy, according to Iraqi security sources, in Baghdad, Iraq, in this still image obtained from a social media video released on March 17, 2026. Social Media via REUTERS

Iranian backed militias have been attacking US interests in Iraq in retaliation for the war which began on Feb 28.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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BAGHDAD – Rockets and at least five drones were launched at the US embassy in Baghdad early on March 17 from areas around the city, Iraqi security sources said, describing the attack as the most intense since the start of the US-Israel war with Iran.

A Reuters witness saw at least three drones heading in the direction of the embassy. The C-RAM air defence system shot down two of them while a third struck inside the embassy compound, from which fire and smoke could be seen rising, the witness said.

An explosion was heard in the Iraqi capital, another Reuters witness said.

US embassy mobile phones were switched off when Reuters called seeking comment.

Iranian backed militias have been attacking US interests in Iraq in retaliation for the war which began on Feb 28.

On March 16, Iran-aligned group Kataib Hezbollah announced the death of its senior commander and spokesperson, and Popular Mobilization Forces said air strikes killed at least eight of its fighters in the Iraqi town of al-Qaim near Syria.

Iraqi security forces have been deployed across parts of the capital and closed Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions including the US embassy. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.