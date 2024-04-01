Drone strike kills Sunni tribal leader in Iraq's Diyala province

Updated
Apr 01, 2024, 12:26 AM
Published
Apr 01, 2024, 12:26 AM

BAGHDAD - A drone strike on Sunday killed a Sunni tribal leader in Kifri town in Diyala province east of Iraq, police and security officials said.

The Sunni tribal leader from the Turkmen minority was killed when a drone dropped explosive near his guesthouse in central Kifri town, the sources said, asking not to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Kifri is a disputed area with a mixed population of ethnic Kurds, Arab Sunnis and Turkmen. Turkmen is Iraq's third largest ethnic group after Arabs and Kurds, they include both Sunnis and Shi'ites.

No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's drone attack.

A statement from the Turkmen Front, the biggest Turkmen political party in Iraq, denounced it and demanded the government investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top