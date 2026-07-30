Drone hits US-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt’s Mediterranean port

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A screenshot from a video circulating online that purports to show the aftermath of a drone strike on Egypt’s Damietta port.

LONDON - A drone has hit a US-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt’s Mediterranean port of Damietta, maritime security firm Ambrey said on July 29, citing an initial assessment of the incident.

Port services firm Inchcape said in a separate message two gas tankers had caught fire at Damietta.

The drone hit floating storage tanker Energos Winter, causing a fire that then spread to another vessel, Gaslog Salem, three trading sources familiar with the incident said.

Two separate security sources said the cause of the blast was a drone strike.

The crew were evacuated and the fire had been brought under control, Ambrey said, adding that no party had claimed responsibility. REUTERS