Drone attack targets US embassy in Baghdad, explosion heard

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

March 18 - A drone attack targeted the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and an explosion was heard in the area, security sources said early on Wednesday, a day after a series of strikes.

Security sources had said on Tuesday that rocket and drone attacks had targeted the embassy, triggering sirens with an explosion heard near the diplomatic compound.

At least three explosive drones also targeted a U.S. diplomatic facility near Baghdad International Airport, activating C-RAM air defence systems, the sources said on Tuesday.

Tehran-backed militias have been attacking U.S. interests in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. REUTERS