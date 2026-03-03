Straitstimes.com header logo

Drone attack targets UAE’s Musaffah fuel tank terminal, no impact on operations

CAIRO, March 2 - A fire broke out after Musaffah fuel tank terminal in the United Arab Emirates was targeted by a drone, without impacting its operations, Abu Dhbai media office said on Monday.

"Abu Dhabi authorities have responded today to a fire resulting from the targeting of a Musaffah fuel tank terminal by a drone. The situation was promptly contained," the office said.

No injuries were reported.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company operates a facility in Musaffah from which fuel is transported by trucks, while a 1,600-kilometre pipeline network distributes finished products across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted the Mussafah Fuel Depot in 2022 during the group's war with the Saudi-led coalition.

Earlier on Monday, Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco shut its Ras Tanura refinery after it was hit by a drone in an apparent escalation on the third day of strikes across the region launched by Tehran in response to the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

QatarEnergy also said it was halting production of LNG and associated products due to attacks on facilities in Ras Laffan, a source with knowledge told Reuters. REUTERS

