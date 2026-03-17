Drone attack hits hotel in Baghdad, no injuries reported

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CAIRO, March 16 - Iraq's interior ministry said on Monday that a drone hit a hotel in Baghdad without causing casualties or material damages.

Security sources earlier said a drone hit Al-Rasheed hotel in the Green Zone, which houses governmental buildings and the U.S. embassy, as fire and smoke were seen rising.

After examination, it was determined a drone had collided with the hotel's upper fence, the ministry said, condemning any attempts to target diplomatic envoys in the country.

Security sources also earlier said two Katyusha rockets were fired at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. REUTERS