Drone attack against Iraqi intelligence services in Baghdad: Official

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A screengrab from a social media released on March 20 showing a fire at a US diplomatic facility in Baghdad, which Iraqi security sources said was following drone attacks.

BAGHDAD - A drone attack targeted Iraqi intelligence services in an upscale residential neighbourhood in central Baghdad on the morning of March 21 , a senior security official said.

“A drone targeted the headquarters of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service in the Mansour district” at around 10am local time ( 3pm, Singapore time ), General Saad Maan, head of the Iraqi government’s security media unit, said in a brief statement.

An Iraqi security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said earlier the attack targeted a “telecommunications building” with the National Intelligence Service, which cooperates with US advisors in Iraq as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition.

Another drone, filming the operation, crashed into a private members sports club popular with Iraqi elite and foreign diplomats, according to the same source.

Iraq has been unwillingly drawn into the regional conflict triggered by the US-Israel attack on its neighbour Iran on Feb 28.

Strikes have targeted Iran-backed groups, which in turn have claimed near-daily attacks on US interests, mostly in Iraq but also across the wider region.

A fighter from the Hashed al-Shaabi former paramilitary coalition was killed late on March 20 in a strike on a military airfield in northern Iraq. The group blamed the attack on the US and Israel.

On March 19 , the Pentagon acknowledged for the first time that combat helicopters had carried out strikes against pro-Iran armed groups in Iraq during the latest conflict.

Overnight from March 20 to 21 , at least three drone attacks targeted a US diplomatic and logistics hub that houses US military personnel at Baghdad International Airport, according to two security officials.

One of the officials said that a fire broke out near the base following the third attack. AFP