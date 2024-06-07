Gaza hospital says 37 dead in strike on UN school that Israel says was used by Hamas

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - A Gaza hospital said at least 37 people were killed in an Israeli strike on June 6 on a UN-run school that the Israeli military alleged housed a “Hamas compound”.

The raid came after US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators resumed talks aimed at securing a truce and hostage-prisoner swop in the nearly eight-month war triggered by Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel.

The military said it had “eliminated” several militants in a “precise strike on a Hamas compound embedded inside an UNRWA school” just before 2am in the Nuseirat area of central Gaza.

Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said later nine “terrorists” were killed when fighter jets attacked three classrooms where about 30 militants from Islamic Jihad and Hamas were hiding.

The United States called on Israel to be “fully” transparent about the strike.

“The government of Israel has said that they are going to release more information about this strike, including the names of those who died in it. We expect them to be fully transparent in making that information public,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

UN chief Antonio Guterres called the strike “just another horrific example of the price that civilians are paying”.

“There will need to be accountability for everything that has happened in Gaza,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for the strike to be “independently investigated”.

Israel accuses Hamas and its allies in Gaza of using schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure including facilities run by UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, as operational centres – charges the militants deny.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah, near Nuseirat, said it had received the bodies of at least “37 martyrs” from the strike.

Mr Faisal Thari, a displaced Gazan who had sought refuge at the school, told AFP: “Why? What have we done for them to bomb us?“

Hamas in a statement decried a “new crime... against our people”.