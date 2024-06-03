Doubts grow over Gaza truce plan as Israel-Hamas battles rage

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories - Doubts were growing on June 3 about a plan for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden as heavy fighting raged for a third day since his White House address.

Mr Biden on May 31 presented what he labelled an Israeli three-phase plan that would end the bloody conflict, free all hostages and lead to the reconstruction of the devastated Palestinian territory without Hamas in power.

However, Mr Netanyahu’s office stressed on June 1 that Israel would push on with the war sparked by the Oct 7 attack by Palestinian militants on southern Israel until all of its “goals are achieved” including the destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities.

Israeli media have questioned to what extent Mr Biden’s speech and some crucial details were coordinated with Mr Netanyahu’s team, including how long any truce would hold and how many captives would be freed.

Mediators the United States, Qatar and Egypt later said they called “on both Hamas and Israel to finalise the agreement embodying the principles outlined by President Joe Biden”.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on June 2 that “we have every expectation that if Hamas agrees to the proposal... that Israel would say yes”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “commended” Israel on the plan in a phone call with war Cabinet member Benny Gantz and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, the State Department said.

But for now, the bombardments and combat showed no sign of easing in the Gaza war soon entering its ninth month that has devastated the Palestinian coastal territory of 2.4 million people.

On June 3, the Israeli military said that over the past day its forces had struck “over 50 targets in the Gaza Strip”.

Gaza hospitals on June 3 reported at least 19 people killed in overnight strikes.

The Gaza war was sparked by Hamas’s Oct 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,190 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Militants also took about 250 hostages, 120 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the army says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory bombardments and ground offensive have killed at least 36,439 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry said on June 2.