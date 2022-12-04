Displaced Syrians fear Turkish threats spell new exodus

SANDAF, Syria - Syria’s grinding conflict has already uprooted Mr Ahmed Yassin and his family several times, but now they fear a threatened Turkish offensive will force them to flee the muddy camp they call home.

The 34-year-old, his wife and two children live in Sandaf in Syria’s Aleppo province – just south of the border with Turkey, and under the control of Turkish-backed rebels.

“Making a living is hard,” the labourer said in the impoverished camp, as sheep grazed on the roadside nearby.

“On top of everything we’ve gone through – the misery, the lack of job opportunities and poverty... we are now threatened with displacement yet again.”

On November 20, Turkey began air strikes on Kurdish-held areas of Syria and Iraq in response to a deadly bombing in Istanbul the previous week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened a new ground incursion into northern Syria to take control of three Kurdish-held areas. One of them, Tal Rifaat, is less than 10km from Sandaf.

Mr Yassin recalled fleeing his hometown in neighbouring Idlib province after fighting flared there earlier in the civil war.

“We pray for God’s help, and for us to return to our towns, our lands, our homes,” he said.

Since 2016, Turkey has carried out successive ground operations to expel Kurdish forces from border areas of northern Syria.

Its troops and their Syrian proxies hold swathes of the border, and Mr Erdogan has long sought to establish a “safe zone” 30km deep the whole length of the frontier.

Turkey said its recent Syria air strikes have targeted the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara sees as an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Turkey said the groups were behind the Istanbul bombing, an accusation both organisations have denied.

At the Sandaf camp, children, some barefoot, played on the ground between tents.