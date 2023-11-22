Displaced Gazans search for warm clothes as cold draws in

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories - When Ms Khulud Jarboueh and her children fled their home in the northern Gaza Strip under Israeli bombardment in early October, the young ones were wearing just shorts and T-shirts.

The heat of late summer still lingered then. But now she rummages through piles of clothing looking for something to keep them warm in the rain and bitter cold.

“We left Gaza City with 20 members of the family more than a month ago,” the 29-year-old told AFP at a second-hand clothes stall outside a school in Rafah run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

They had left the north of the Palestinian territory after Israel warned people to flee south, saying it was safer there.

The exodus came after Israel’s military began a bombardment of Gaza after following an Oct 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

The armed group’s gunmen killed some 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. They also seized around 240 hostages.

The Hamas government in Gaza says Israel’s attacks have killed around 14,000 people.

Now Ms Jarboueh and her family sleep on the floor of the UNRWA school.

“We didn’t take any clothes with us. But now it’s cold and I have to buy winter stuff,” she said at the stall where items of clothing go for a shekel each (S$0.40).

‘No other choice’

Even before the war, life in the Gaza Strip was difficult.

The United Nations estimates that in 2022, the blockade Israel had enforced against the territory since 2007 had “hollowed out Gaza’s economy”.

“The restrictions on movement also impede access to health and other essential services, as 80 per cent of Gazans depend on international aid,” said UNCTAD, the UN Conference on Trade and Development.

Unemployment in the densely populated strip of land squeezed between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea was 45 per cent.

Today, the UN says, all 2.4 million people in Gaza are going hungry, and 1.65 million have been displaced by the war. With almost half the houses in Gaza destroyed or damaged, poverty will only get worse.